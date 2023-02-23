Patrick Yankson: A rising Afrobeat/Hip-Hop artiste destined for stardom

Patrick Yankson, known in the music space as “Salvasion” says giving listeners some therapy and healing through music remains his ultimate goal.

Signed onto the Gold Dust Entertainment record label, the Hip-hop and Afrobeat artiste is poised to make a positive impact on society through music.

Salvasion, in an interview, said pursuing a career in music was something he had always planned to do, as he sought to fulfil his God-given talent.

“Doing music has helped me discover who I am, especially during my days at Okuapeman Secondary School. Receiving an education in journalism has given me a different perspective on how I can impact society.

“I am very optimistic about a bright future in the near future because I have the talent and the right team to help me achieve this dream of becoming one of Africa’s biggest Afrobeat stars,” Salvasion said.

He also stated that rising through the ranks to become a star has been challenging, but he would keep trying until he got his first hit song.

When asked what music lovers should expect from him this year, Salvasion said: “I want my music to become a source of inspiration, and music lovers should be on the lookout for some inspirational tunes and lyrics.”

The music prodigy has had the opportunity to perform at some big shows in the country, which have had the likes of Fameye, Sarkodie, and King Promise as headliners.