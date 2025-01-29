Patrick Yaw Boamah Calls for Punishment of Oliver Barker-Vormawor Over Bribery Allegations

A member of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has expressed strong disapproval of Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s apology for making unsubstantiated bribery allegations against committee members.

Boamah described the apology as an afterthought and argued that Barker-Vormawor should face punishment for his actions.

“It is an afterthought, and he must be made to pay for his sins,” Boamah asserted during a committee sitting on January 29, 2025.

The remarks come after Barker-Vormawor, who had earlier claimed that some members of the Appointments Committee were demanding money from ministerial nominees in exchange for approval, appeared before the committee to apologize for his statements. Barker-Vormawor’s legal representative, Nana Ato Dadzie, explained that the comments were not intended to vilify the committee but were made in the context of whistleblowing.

Barker-Vormawor’s allegations stemmed from a Facebook post on January 24, where he questioned the alleged practice of taking money from ministerial appointees. The committee, however, vehemently denied the claims and called for evidence to back up the accusations. With no evidence presented, the committee sought an apology from Barker-Vormawor for making the baseless allegations.

The dispute has led to a delay in the vetting process, with Minority members of the committee expressing concerns over reputational damage. They insisted that they would not proceed with the vetting of other nominees until the issue was resolved. Meanwhile, Majority MPs suggested that the vetting process should continue, and the matter should be dealt with separately.

In a tweet on January 28, 2025, Barker-Vormawor confirmed that he would honor the committee’s invitation to appear and clarified that he was committed to improving the democratic process.