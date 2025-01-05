Patrick Yaw Boamah Confident of His Okaikwei Central Victory After Court-Ordered Re-Collation

Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Member of Parliament-elect for Okaikwei Central, has expressed confidence that the results of the election would remain unchanged after a re-collation exercise ordered by an Accra High Court.

Boamah, who was declared the winner following the re-collation, secured 21,099 votes, defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Baba Sadiq, who garnered 19,368 votes.

Speaking to the media after the final declaration, Boamah shared his relief and gratitude. “Thank you very much, we had to follow due process and we always knew that the numbers were not going to change. We thank God that we’ve had a peaceful collation exercise and a peaceful declaration,” Boamah said, underscoring the smooth and orderly process of the re-collation.

The Electoral Commission (EC) had conducted the re-collation following discrepancies in the initial count, ensuring that the correct and verified results were declared. Other constituencies, including Tema Central and Techiman South, have also undergone similar re-collations and final declarations. Currently, the Commission is working on the results from Ablekuma North.

Boamah’s victory in Okaikwei Central has been one of the key outcomes in the ongoing process to resolve electoral disputes, ensuring a transparent and fair reflection of the will of the electorate.