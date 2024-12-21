Patrick Yaw Boamah Declared Winner of Okaikwei Central After Recollation

In a dramatic shift in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Patrick Yaw Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been declared the winner of the Okaikwei Central constituency after a recollation of results.

Initially, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Abdulai Abu Baba Abubakar Sadiq, was declared the winner with 15,383 votes, narrowly defeating Boamah, who had 14,949 votes.

However, following the recollation process prompted by concerns over discrepancies in the initial vote count, the Electoral Commission (EC) reversed its decision, declaring Boamah the victor. Boamah’s victory marks a significant development in the race for the constituency seat.

Boamah, born on September 19, 1974, holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Ghana and is a qualified lawyer. He has previously served as the Vice Chairperson of the Finance Committee, as well as a member of the Foreign Affairs and Appointments Committees in Parliament.

While Boamah expressed his gratitude to the constituents for their support and reaffirmed his dedication to serving them, NDC’s candidate, Baba Sadiq, raised concerns over what he perceived as unfairness in the recollation process. Sadiq alleged that the EC officials’ conduct during the recollation was not impartial, casting doubt on the fairness of the revised outcome. Despite these claims, the final result affirmed Boamah’s position as the elected representative for Okaikwei Central.