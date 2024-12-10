Patrick Yaw Boamah Vows to Legally Challenge Election Results in Okaikwei Central

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has expressed his belief that he won the 2024 parliamentary election against the National Democratic Congress’ Baba Sadiq Abdulai and is committed to challenging the results.

In a social media post, Boamah described the declaration of Sadiq as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central as fraudulent. He assured his supporters that he was taking the appropriate legal steps to reverse what he called an incorrect result.

“I am a believer in due process, and I am taking the right steps to legally reverse this fraudulent declaration,” Boamah stated. He also urged his supporters, including members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to remain calm as he pursues legal action.

The election saw a close contest, with Baba Sadiq securing 15,323 votes, narrowly defeating Boamah, who garnered 14,949 votes. A total of 30,332 valid votes were cast, with 130 ballots rejected.

The election in Okaikwei Central was marked by heightened tensions and fierce competition between the candidates, with Boamah now seeking to challenge the result in court.