Patriotic Action Forum (PAF) Calls For Sammy Gyamfi’s Head Over Dollar Splashing

PATRIOTIC ACTION FORUM (PAF) BACKS PUBLIC CALLS FOR DISMISSAL OF SAMMY GYAMFI OVER SPLASHING OF DOLLARS AND SHOW OF OPULENCE

13th May, 2025

The Patriotic Action Forum (PAF) has backed the numerous calls from Ghanaians for the immediate dismissal of the Ag. Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana GoldBod Mr. Sammy Gyamfi.

PAF believes that, Ghanaians are being punished for trusting John Mahama’s deceptive “Reset” agenda.

In just 120 days, the NDC has thrown the country back into darkness, chaos, and untold hardship. Power outages (Dumsor) are rampant, prices of goods and services are skyrocketing, Public sector workers are being axed, and the very citizens who reluctantly gave Mahama a second chance are now being mocked by a tone-deaf, arrogant administration that is more interested in lavish living than fixing problems.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, barely four months into his role as CEO of GOLDBOD, is at the center of this shameful new culture. The same man who has made a career out of attacking public servants is now spending a jaw-dropping $10,000 (GHS 140,000) on fuel for a luxury Lexus V8; a gesture not for state business or crisis response, but to chauffeur a former fetish priestess turned evangelist.

This is unclouded arrogance, a grotesque abuse of office and a vulgar insult to the intelligence and pain of suffering Ghanaians.

Today, the average Ghanaian cannot afford a single bag of cement, can barely pay utility bills, and is reeling from reckless economic decisions.

Yet, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s Communication Officer turned dollar-splashing appointee, is boldly spraying bundles of cash in broad daylight while citizens battle Dumsor and general rising costs. Obviously, this is lunacy and lawlessness masquerading as governance.

What is even more disgraceful is that this same Sammy Gyamfi has been ruthlessly vocal against public figures like Cecilia Dapaah and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, without a shred of humility. There’s a saying: “He who calls for equity must come with clean hands.” Clearly, Mr. Gyamfi’s hands are drenched in the very opulence and abuse he pretends to condemn.

The Patriotic Action Forum (PAF) calls on President John Mahama to immediately dismiss or demand the resignation of Sammy Gyamfi. This is the President’s chance to show leadership in decisive action. If Mahama fails to act, it confirms what Ghanaians have long suspected: that this so-called “Reset” is nothing but a smokescreen for rewarding party boys with taxpayer money.

Also, it is a test case for Mahama’s recently launched Code of Conduct for appointees. PAF is giving the President 24 hours to sack Sammy Gyamfi, or we will proceed to court to challenge the credibility of the Code. If the President cannot enforce discipline within his own ranks, how can he claim to fight corruption?

With this level of waste and impunity, it is clear Mahama’s administration is not here to serve but to plunder.

The Patriotic Action Forum is urging the good people of Ghana to take note. We must resist this deception with the ballot.

In 2028, Ghanaians must show this corrupt, uncaring, and dollar-splashing NDC government the exit door once and for all.

Thank you.

Conveners:

DAVID PRAH

0243536617

ADAMU MUSA RAHA

0246958256