Mr Jeremiah Kwantre Ashitey, Patron of Future Professional Sporting Club and Founder of the Methodist Church and Catechist of Nkwanta Number two Methodist church has died.

He died on April 11, this year and would be buried with his funeral rites on September 25th and 26th this year.

Apart from being a sports philanthropist, old footballer, and staunch supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak, the late Ashiley also opened the Aowin branch of the Methodist Church, a statement signed by Mr Samuel Ashiley, his son and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra has said.