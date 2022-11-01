Patronise made-in-Ghana products to revive our economy – Bono Minister

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has urged Ghanaians to patronise made in Ghana products to complement the government’s efforts to stabilise the Ghana cedi and revive the national economy.

“Every patriotic Ghanaian must re-think and consider developing an appetite for locally made products, because that is also a veritable way to tackle the current economic crisis,” she said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahene noted high inflation, increased petroleum prices, and taxation have consequently had a huge toll on imported products, saying, “we must embrace and patronize what we have to boost the local economy.”

“We must all be imbibed with the culture of patronising our locally made goods and services in the interest of national economic growth,” the Regional Minister stated in reaction to the current economic crisis in the country.

“Most imported goods are no longer affordable due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi, which cannot match the dollar and other foreign currencies. So, this is the time we must also patronise our made in Ghana goods,” Madam Owusu-Banahene said.

She noted that every Ghanaian had a responsibility to pray for the nation to have a robust economy, saying every developing country depended on her citizen’s ‘taste for locally manufactured goods and services.’

The Regional Minister stressed the need for intensified public education to make Ghanaians understand and appreciate the relevance of patronising locally made products during the economic crisis.

Madam Owusu-Banahene noted product branding remained prerequisite and asked Ghanaian processors and entrepreneurs to do good branding and packaging of their products to meet internationally appealing standards.

“Ghanaians will develop the taste and patronize our locally made products if we make them attractive in the market to compete with the imported ones”, she said.