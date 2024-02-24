Paul A dom-Otchere Commends Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong’s Loyalty in Joining Bawumia’s Campaign

In a recent episode of “Good Evening Ghana,” seasoned broadcast journalist Paul Adom Otchere lauded the dedication and unwavering loyalty of Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Press Secretary to President J.A. Kufuor and a past NPP General Secretary.

Otchere highlighted Agyepong’s pivotal role as a appointed member of Vice President Bawumia’s campaign team.

Emphasizing Agyepong’s enduring commitment to the NPP, Otchere recounted his history as the party’s General Secretary, noting that even after being ousted from the position, Agyepong opted not to pursue legal action.

Otchere revealed, “Kwabena was on Akufo Addo’s campaign, contested with Bawumia, and chose to support Bawumia after his victory, stating that the party had made its choice.”

Praising Agyepong’s diplomatic approach, Otchere pointed out that the former Press Secretary refrains from making derogatory remarks about fellow politicians, in stark contrast to NDC General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey.

Otchere expressed his desire for both the opposition NDC and ruling NPP to prioritize individuals with tact, intelligence, and eloquence in Ghanaian politics like Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Otchere concluded by advocating for a shift in narrative from politicians like Fiifi Kwetey, urging that Ghana needs representatives who contribute positively to the political landscape.

He asserted that fostering a cadre of intelligent and articulate individuals should be a shared goal for both major political parties, transcending the current discourse and raising the standards of political dialogue in the nation.