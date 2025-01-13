Paul Adom Otchere, Sefa Kayi and Four Others Lose Board Positions Following Dissolution

In a move consistent with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845), President John Dramani Mahama has dissolved the board memberships of several critical statutory bodies, commissions, corporations, and councils appointed under the administration of his predecessor, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This action, effective from January 7, 2025, signifies the end of the tenure for numerous notable individuals who had been in charge of key state institutions.

Among the prominent figures affected by this development are well-known media personalities, political figures, and experienced professionals who have served in advisory and governance roles. These include Paul Adom Otchere, the seasoned journalist and Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), who was appointed in September 2021. His leadership in steering one of the country’s most vital infrastructure institutions is now concluded. Similarly, renowned broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi, who had served on the board of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) since 2021, saw his term come to an end with the transition. Kayi’s work had been crucial in overseeing the regulation of Ghana’s petroleum sector, including the management of fuel station licenses and Bulk Distribution Companies.

In a more recent development, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saw his tenure as Board Chairman of the NPA come to an end despite having only assumed the role in May 2024. Ntim, a significant political figure within the ruling party, had been appointed under the previous administration, but his time in the position was brief.

Elizabeth Ohene, the respected journalist and former Education Minister, also saw her tenure as the Chairperson of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) board end. Appointed in August 2021, Ohene’s departure is another shift in the reshuffling of state governance, which has now opened the way for new appointments.

Likewise, Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, a veteran broadcaster and communications expert, who had been Board Chairman of the Minerals Development Fund since 2021, also faced the termination of his appointment. Sakyi-Addo’s leadership in overseeing a crucial part of Ghana’s mining industry has now come to a close. Another notable figure whose tenure has been dissolved is Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, who has been an outspoken political figure and a member of various boards. His departure marks another end to the list of board memberships under the previous administration.

The dissolution of these appointments marks a significant moment in the post-transition period, where new leadership appointments are expected to be made by President Mahama. The reshuffling of these influential positions highlights the ongoing transition in Ghana’s political landscape, with President Mahama set to appoint new figures who will likely bring a different vision to the operation of these critical institutions.

While the move follows constitutional guidelines, it underscores the broader implications of leadership changes in state governance. These shifts will inevitably shape the country’s approach to vital sectors ranging from infrastructure and communications to petroleum regulation and national social security. As President Mahama moves forward with his new appointments, the focus will be on how these changes impact the operational effectiveness and governance of the institutions involved.