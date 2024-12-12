Paul Adom Otchere Sparks Speculation After Mysterious Trip to the UK Following Mahama’s Victory

Paul Adom Otchere, the chairman of Ghana Airports Company Limited and the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, has become the subject of public intrigue after reports surfaced of his sudden departure for the United Kingdom following John Dramani Mahama’s decisive victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

His absence, coupled with the discovery of his lost phone at Heathrow Airport, has fueled widespread speculation.

The unusual development was revealed by Hanna Louisa Bissiw, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, during a live radio broadcast on Radio Gold. Bissiw disclosed that she had been attempting to reach Adom Otchere since Mahama’s election victory, but her efforts proved futile. In a curious twist, she dialed his number live on air, only to have the call answered by a staff member at Heathrow Airport. The staff confirmed that Adom Otchere’s phone had been found on a plane and was being held at the front desk of the airport.

This incident has raised further questions about Adom Otchere’s sudden departure, particularly given his vocal criticism of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its Executive Director, Mussa Dankwah, ahead of the election. Adom Otchere had dismissed Dankwah’s polling predictions, which forecasted an NDC victory, branding him as a “disgrace to the research community” and mocking the party’s chances of success.

Now, with the NDC emerging victorious, Adom Otchere’s unexplained trip has become the focus of intense public scrutiny, with critics questioning his abrupt exit and the circumstances surrounding the loss of his phone. Many are viewing the incident as a stark contrast to his confident pre-election predictions, which now appear to have been off the mark. The mystery surrounding his absence and the bizarre phone incident has only amplified the intrigue surrounding the prominent Ghanaian media figure.