Paul Adom-Otchere’s new book explores 77 pivotal moments in Ghana’s Fourth Republic

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Paul Adom-Otchere is set to launch his new book that promises to provide an in-depth exploration of Ghana’s constitutional leadership, offering insights into the nation’s complex political landscape.

Titled “Africa’s New Constitutional Leadership: 77 Stories That Defined Ghana’s 4th Republic,” the book will be launched on November 29 at 4:00 PM at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Adom-Otchere, a multiple award-winning political journalist with over 25 years of experience covering Ghanaian politics, brings a wealth of expertise to the publication. The author, who has hosted Ghana’s leading political talk show ‘Good Evening Ghana’ for 23 consecutive years, holds academic credentials from the University of Ghana and the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

With academic qualifications including a B.A., LLB, and an M.SC., in Violence, Conflict and Development, the author brings both journalistic insight and scholarly analysis to this comprehensive work.

The book addresses a critical question at the heart of Ghana’s political narrative: the evolution and significance of the country’s various republics. By delving into 77 defining stories, Adom-Otchere seeks to provide readers with an overview of the constitutional transitions that have shaped Ghana’s modern political landscape.

The book will cover the reigns of Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, Evans Attah-Mills John Dramani Mahama, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with SOAS, Spurs, The Brand Republic, and Metropolitan Television, is organizing the launch that promises to be a worthwhile event for those interested in African political history, constitutional development, and Ghana’s democratic journey.