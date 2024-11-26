Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Special Reports

    Paul Adom-Otchere’s new book explores 77 pivotal moments in Ghana’s Fourth Republic

    By: Jessica Mensah

    Date:

    Renowned Ghanaian journalist Paul Adom-Otchere is set to launch his new book that promises to provide an in-depth exploration of Ghana’s constitutional leadership, offering insights into the nation’s complex political landscape.

    Titled “Africa’s New Constitutional Leadership: 77 Stories That Defined Ghana’s 4th Republic,” the book will be launched on November 29 at 4:00 PM at the Accra International Conference Centre.

    Adom-Otchere, a multiple award-winning political journalist with over 25 years of experience covering Ghanaian politics, brings a wealth of expertise to the publication. The author, who has hosted Ghana’s leading political talk show ‘Good Evening Ghana’ for 23 consecutive years, holds academic credentials from the University of Ghana and the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

    With academic qualifications including a B.A., LLB, and an M.SC., in Violence, Conflict and Development, the author brings both journalistic insight and scholarly analysis to this comprehensive work.

    The book addresses a critical question at the heart of Ghana’s political narrative: the evolution and significance of the country’s various republics. By delving into 77 defining stories, Adom-Otchere seeks to provide readers with an overview of the constitutional transitions that have shaped Ghana’s modern political landscape.

    The book will cover the reigns of Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, Evans Attah-Mills John Dramani Mahama, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with SOAS, Spurs, The Brand Republic, and Metropolitan Television, is organizing the launch that promises to be a worthwhile event for those interested in African political history, constitutional development, and Ghana’s democratic journey.

    Previous article
    National Security denies role in alleged kidnapping of Emirates Manager
    Next article
    Atlanta Poultry Conference: Ghanaian Poultry Farmer Ohene Yaw Akrofi Honoured 
    Jessica Mensah
    Jessica Mensah

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    Politics 0
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    Politics 0
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    Politics 0
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE