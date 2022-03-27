Paul Amaning Shakes NPP Eastern Region With New Campaign Strategy

Paul Amaning’s hopes of becoming the next Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, has been given a major boost.

This follows the massive display of love that the teeming NPP delegates showed to him during a regular visit.

Members of the party in the region were so happy with the campaign message of Paul Amaning hence promise him of their massive support during the regional elections.

Paul Amaning later told Journalists that the NPP cannot afford not to bring everyone on board to win the 2024 election.”

He called for tolerance, respect and hard work to enable the party to break the eight.

He further called for total unity in the party so the NPP’s vision to win the 2024 elections would be feasible.

According to him, “the party hierarchy should make sure resources get to the NPP grassroots, warning that neglecting the party’s grassroots would be suicidal.”

Finally, he called for clean campaign, devoid of insults and insinuations so party unity would be sustained.

