Paul Amaning urges NPP to Work Harder To Win More Seats In 2024

Paul Amaning, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has advised party members to work hard to make sure that the NPP wins more seats in Parliament in the 2024 elections.

He pointed out that the candidates running in the elections have a crucial role to play and advised the party to make sure they choose the best parliamentary candidates.

“Now that we want to win the seats in most of the constituencies, what we need to do as a party is to do a thorough research before selecting candidates to contest in some of the constituencies, if not the situation in Parliament now will become worse, ”Paul Amaning told Movement TV.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidates performed well during the 2020 election by matching the number of seats of the governing New Patriotic Party in Parliament.

He indicated that the hung parliamentary system will occur again in the ninth Parliament.

Paul Amaning emphasized that the party must make sure that the candidates it chooses for the parliamentary election are those that the constituents want.

“We also need to ensure that we have a free and fair primaries. Candidates shouldn’t be imposed on the people when they don’t like, or else it will go a long way to affect us in the general elections”, he added.

He advised party officials to make sure that the NPP regained the majority in Parliament by a significant margin since doing so would make their work in that body simpler.