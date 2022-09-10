Paul Atchoe’s funeral: Volleyball Association Thanks GOC For Donation

Mr. George Tettey (esq) newly sworn in President of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA) has thanked the executive board of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for donating an amount of 10,000ghc towards the funeral of the late Paul Atchoe who was Vice President of the GOC.

He said the amount will go a long way in solving some of their financial problems.

Mr. Paul Atchoe who was also President of the Ghana Volleyball Association passed on on July 20, 2023 at the Police Hospital.

He will be burial at the Osu Cemetery in Accra on September 17, 2023.

Funeral rites will take place at the Osu end of the Accra Sports Stadium, (opposite the Total Filling Station) after the burial.

GOC Communications