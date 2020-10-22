Former Beatles member, Paul McCartney has recorded a solo album during the nine-week Covid-19 lockdown imposed in Britain in March, he told BBC radio on Thursday.

“I was just messing around, never suspecting for one second that this was going to be an album,” he said.

The album is titled McCartney III, and some songs had “echoes of the pandemic.”

Sir Paul said some of his optimism was inspired by how his parents coped during the World War II bombings of Liverpool.

“They survived, the bombing and losing people left, right and centre, and yet they came out of it with an incredible spirit,” he said.

“That was me reminding myself, and anyone listening, that you’ve got to grab the good stuff and get on through the pandemic,” the ex-Beatle said.

The album will be released on December 11 and includes a rewritten version of an unreleased track from the early 1990s.

Like on his previous solo albums – McCartney I released in 1970 and McCartney II in 1980 – the musician played almost all the instruments himself.