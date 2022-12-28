Paul Okoye Opens Up About His New Relationship

Paul Okoye, one half of the musical duo P-Square, has talked openly about his relationship with Ifeoma.

After publicly displaying his new girlfriend, Ifeoma, Paul Okoye, commonly known as Rudeboy, has been trending on social media for days.

The former couple, Anita and Paul, appear to have already moved on with their lives as they can both be seen enjoying fun with their new partners in a number of videos and images.

Recall that a year after Anita filed for divorce, Paul and Anita’s divorce was finalized just a few days ago. Paul asserted that they have been single for four years, though.

He responded that they should wait for their IVPs when asked by his supporters during a live session if he planned to marry his new partner Ifeoma.

“You know me, I do keep things private,” he replied.

I’ve been divorced for a very long time and have been single for four years.

Before I met Ifeoma, I had already been divorced. Await my IV till I send it if I were going to marry her. I still adore you, all you trolls.