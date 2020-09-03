Rwandan major media outlets in the past days questioned the authenticity of Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda by citing different sources, following the arrest of Paul Rusesabagina, model for the hotel manager in the film.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau on Monday said Rusesabagina, portrayed as a humanitarian saving over 1,000 ethnic Tutsis in the film during the 1994 Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi, was arrested for being suspected of founding and sponsoring “terror outfits… operating out of various places in the region and abroad.”

The survivors and experts had disputed the story of the film while his arrest reignited the issue among media.

IGIHE, a widely-read news websites in Rwanda, reported that Rusesabagina asked for money from people who sought refuge at Hotel des Mille Collines, which has become a popular choice for travelers who visit Rwanda.

Former East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker Odette Nyiramirimo, who sought refuge at the hotel during the genocide, told IGIHE that those who didn’t have money had to commit to paying later in a written form.

People stayed in the hotel at their own expense and Rusesabagina “didn’t go out to save any person,” former Rwandan Senate President Bernard Makuza was quoted as saying.

Makuza recalled that Rusesabagina identified him as a trouble causer during his stay at the hotel, because he was an advisor to former prime minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana, who was killed at the beginning of the genocide.

According to the report, former Rwandan senator Wellars Gasamagera was evicted from the hotel after staying there for two weeks, due to short of money.

Genocide scholar Tom Ndahiro told another news website Kigali Today that Rusesabagina used the genocide to “rise to fame.”

Imvaho Nshya, a leading Kinyarwanda newspaper, on its website reported Rusesabagina even cut off water in the hotel to compel people to pay.

Media houses including English daily The News Times and Kigali Today’s English version KT Press all quoted a book written by a survivor at the hotel, Edouard Kayihura, as a source to restore the truth.

The book, “Inside the Hotel Rwanda: The Surprising True Story… and Why It Matters Today,” refuted Rusesabagina’s story depicted in the film.

Until his arrest, Rusesabagina was the subject of an international arrest warrant, wanted for alleged terrorism, arson, kidnap and murder, perpetrated against civilians on Rwandan territory, according to Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

The 66-year-old is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges against him.

His family has reportedly denied the charges and urged the Rwandan authorities to transfer the case to an international court.

Rusesabagina has been treated differently in western countries. He received U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom from then U.S. President George W. Bush in 2005.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy on Thursday tweeted that he has discussed the arrest with Rwandan ambassador to the United States Mathilde Mukantabana and expects a “fair and transparent” legal process for Rusesabagina.