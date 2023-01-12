Paul Twum Barimah Tops As Best First Time MP in Parliament 

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah has been adjudged as the best first time Member of Parliament in 2022.

The outspoken member of Parliament was recognised by Watch Parliament, a civil society Group based on his in-depth, researched works , contributions at the committee meetings, valuable contributions on the floor of parliament as a first timer and intelligent publications in the print media and analysis.

His selection was also based on his contributions in the electronic media on national issues regarding Oil and Gas , Mining , Industry , Energy , Finance, Security and Agriculture. His performance comes as a surprise to many when he does not even have a Ministerial post to add to his duties.

Paul Twum Barimah was selected as the best among his colleagues through the survey conducted by Watch Parliament on some Ghanaians technocrats and artisans who are conversant with the Parliamentary Proceedings.

He was followed by Honourable Samuel Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources. The Member of Parliament for Nhiaeso, Hon. Dr Stephen Amoah placed 3rd . MP for Kwadaso , Honourable Dr ,Kingsley Nyarko placed 4th followed by the Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin who placed 5th . The Member of Parliament for Techiman, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah , placed 6th followed by Hassan Tampuli, MP for Gushegu 7th , Alexander Akwesi Aquah , MP For Akim Oda placed 8th with Vincent Ekow Assafuah, old Tafo, and Francis Asenso Boakye , MP for Bantama, placing 9th and 10th respectively.

His contributions on national issues on the floor of parliament has been described by parliamentary monitors as extraordinary, especially for a first timer who should have been studying the trend in his first term in Parliament . Paul’s outstanding performance in Parliament stems from his immediate association with some notable and experienced members of parliament like Honourable Alexander Afenyo Markin, Deputy Majority Leader , Majority Chief Whip, Honourable Frank Annor Dompreh, Majority Leader, Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu which has fastracked his immediate rise to prominence .

Today, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah has been recognised by parliamentary watchers as the best First Time MP in Parliament in the year 2022. His contributions to community development is his constituency has also been described as welcoming among his constituents

Paul Twum Barimah is a member of the Bui Dam Authority Ghana Publishing Corporation, member of the parliamentary Committee on, Energy and Foreign Affairs Foreign Affairs and also serves on Parliament Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee.