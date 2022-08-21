Pay close attention to health-related issues

Dr Ignatius Safee Boafo, an Optometrist, has urged Ghanaians to prioritise issues concerning their health in order not to be overtaken by events.

“Health is wealth so we need to have time to always check our health status regularly so as not to be overtaken by events,” he said.

Dr Boafo said this at a free health screening organised by Lovinghearts Geriatric Care International, an Accra-based health Non-Governmental Organisation, for the people of Adaklu Kodzobi and its satellite communities in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

Lovinghearts International, made up of health professionals with diverse backgrounds, was formed in 2017 primarily to provide free medical care to prisoners and the vulnerable in society.

Dr Boafo said the medical outreach was a yearly programme and had so far visited three prisons where they provided a meal to all the prisoners in addition to drugs, adding that the Ho Prisons is next on the schedule.

The Team educated the people on Covid-19, monkeypox and the Marburg diseases and how to stay healthy by keeping a clean environment and taking balanced diets, urging them to report any suspicious case to the nearest health facility.

The people were screened for Hypertension, Diabetes, Hepatitis B, Eye defects, and Malaria, among other diseases.

Dr. Boafo told the Ghana News Agency that drugs were provided to people free of charge and spectacles were given to those with eye problems, while those needing further attention were referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital.