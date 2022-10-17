Pay keen attention on exam papers – Minister urges candidates

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu has urged this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to carefully read the questions and understand before answering.

He urged them to remain calm, concentrate on the question papers and not allow their attention to be drifted away in the respective examination halls, “Pray, read through the questions carefully, and do not look at what your colleague is doing.

“Concentrate on your paper, write what you think is right, and tell yourself you will pass this examination,” Mr Yakubu told candidates when he visited some examination centres in the Bolgatanga Municipality on Monday.

He told the candidates that the BECE was the foundation of their future, which they should not toy with, stressing that education was one of the most important aspects of their lives, “If you want to climb the educational ladder and succeed, you have to make sure you pass.”

Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who was in the company of the Minister, also wished the candidates the best of luck, and encouraged them to relax their minds, be confident and not entertain any fears.

Madam Anne-Estella Kye-eebo, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, advised the candidates to carefully read all instructions before answering the questions.

She said any form of examination malpractices would not be tolerated, and called on them not to take any foreign materials into the examination hall.

“I wish you all the best of luck, write well and make the Region proud,” Madam Kye-eebo told the candidates.

A total of 19,999 candidates from both public and private basic schools across all 15 Municipalities and Districts in the Region would write the week-long BECE scheduled to end on October 21.

Out of the number, 9,999 are males and 10,000 females, all from 564 public schools and 115 private schools.

The Bolgatanga Municipality registered 2,847 candidates which is the highest number in Region, followed by the Kassena-Nankana Municipalities with 1,946 registered candidates.

The Bolgatanga East District registered 620 candidates comprising 275 males and 345 females, and is the District which with the lowest number of registered candidates in the Region.