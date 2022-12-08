Pay-TV services provider TopStar offers 5th free-to-air channel in Zambia

TopStar Communications Company Limited, a terrestrial pay-TV service, on Wednesday signed a service-level agreement with the state-run news agency, the Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS), to air programming on its platform.

The agreement will make ZANIS Television channel to become the fifth to provide free-to-air content.

John Zhuang, the TopStar Managing Director, said the signing of the agreement follows three months of test transmission the channel has been conducting and was a fulfillment of the digital migration policy that stipulates that the digital signal distributor should carry five free-to-air channels on its platform.

He said the new channel, which has countrywide coverage will enable people from different parts of the country to have access to the channel without payment of any subscriptions.

According to him, TopStar’s objective was to continue providing affordable digital television to subscribers as it continues to expand its base with over 40 local channels and over one million subscribers.

Kennedy Kalunga, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Media, commended the two organizations for signing the agreement.

“The signing of the agreement that we have done is, therefore, a clear indication of government’s commitment to ensure equal access to information for all citizens regardless of where they live,” he said.

He said the channel will not only provide a platform for people from all parties of the country to express their views but will allow ZANIS to provide content regarding development projects being undertaken by the government for people to appreciate.

Loyce Saili, the ZANIS Director, commended TopStar for the support and for ensuring that the channel starts operating.

She said the signing of the agreement signals the start of a journey in which the channel will be used as a vehicle for people to air their views, and for the provision of development news in over 100 districts where it has a presence. Enditem