Pay Us Directly Through the Banks – PWDs

PWDs in the Kwahu East area of the Eastern region are urging the government to credit their personal accounts immediately when the disability fund is distributed.

They contend that doing so increases allegations of fund misuse and corruption by passing it through district legislatures.

Over the years, there have been issues with the management and distribution of the disability fund.

While PWDs claim that the assemblies disregarded the money’s disbursement regulations, the assemblies place the responsibility on a delay in the release of the district assembly’ common fund.

Kingsley Boateng, the district’s PWD chairman, is pleading with the government to permit them to register individual accounts so they can be credited from source in an effort to quell the controversy.

He was addressing outside of a program at Kwahu-Nkwatia to provide cash and other resources to more than 500 widows and disabled people.

“In my opinion, I’d recommend that the government permit us to open our own accounts so that the funds will be credited directly from the source. It will assist our members in using money wisely. When that occurs, I think it will put anyone’s questions about how much was paid and other related issues to rest.

The Kwahu-Nkwatia Nkosuohene, Nana Owiredu Wadie I, is the only sponsor of the program to help the weak, which is now held annually.

Speaking to the media, Nana Wadie pleaded with the populace to foster love and togetherness among themselves even as they supported his plans for the region’s growth.

“On situations like these, it is only great to assist our parents. Despite the fact that it might not be enough, it will go a long way toward assisting families and individuals. You should all help me right now so that Nkwatia can grow further. We require harmony and love, he continued.

The Kyidomhene of the region, Nana Opoku Amankwah II, was appreciative of the development efforts. He praised the director of development for helping the weak.