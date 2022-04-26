Pay your taxes to enhance economic development

Ghanaian citizens have been urged to honour their tax obligations to enable government to meet the necessary infrastructural demands.

Mr Philip Gmabi, Technical Advisor, Governance and Policy at Ghana Developing Communities Association, who made the call, said, taxes helped to fund and expand development hence the need for citizens to pay them.

He was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

He expressed the need to harmonise central and local government taxes to reduce double taxation.

He advised Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies to use tax revenues to improve service delivery and accountability to the people at the district level to encourage them to willingly pay their taxes.

Mr Gmabi said taxes helped in infrastructural development and urged duty-bearers to use the tax revenues judiciously by investing in human development to enhance the welfare of the people.