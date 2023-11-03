PayaAngel and JP Morgan TechStars NY team up

PayAngel, a renowned award-winning cross border payment and remittance platform, under the visionary leadership of its Founder and CEO, Jones Amegbor, has earned a well-deserved spot in the prestigious TechStars New York City accelerator program, powered by J.P. Morgan.

PayAngel’s journey into TechStars NY is a testament to its unwavering dedication and the company’s commitment in revolutionizing cross-border payments and remittances. Among thousands of applicants, their vision for a more inclusive and efficient platform for seamless, timely, customer-centric and cost-effective bill payments in Africa shone brilliantly, earning them a spot.

According to Jones Amegbor, “PayAngel is not just a fintech company; it’s a catalyst for change in the way we think about payments and remittances. Our groundbreaking “Direct to Merchant Remittances (D2MR)” solution is a game-changer, transforming bill payments across Africa. By harnessing the power of seamless yet robust technology, PayAngel is providing businesses and individuals with secure, direct, and timely bill payment solutions”.

The acceptance of PayAngel into TechStars NY has thrust this visionary company and its CEO into the global spotlight. The world-renowned TechStars program, backed by J.P. Morgan, brings with it a wealth of opportunities. It is an acknowledgment of PayAngel’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and positive change in the fintech sector. This accomplishment not only affirms their mission but also paves the way for attracting potential investors, partners, and customers.

PayAngel’s journey with TechStars NY is filled with promise. The CEO further revealed that, “we are particularly excited about this program because it offers us access to vital financial, human, and intellectual capital. This opportunity is not just about growth for us at PayAngel, but it also serves as a launchpad for our success as a remittance company”.

“I can categorically attest to the fact that, for us at PayAngel, we are building a trusted network of beneficiaries who are seeking to support their families and businesses. Hence it is about bridging the gap between migrants and their families and by so doing, PayAngel empowers them to send money with ease and without any third-party involvement” he stated.

TechStars is a global startup accelerator and investment company that fosters growth, provides access to a vast network of mentors and experts, offers investment opportunities, and a platform through Demo Day events for startups to pitch their ideas to potential investors.

On the other hand, J.P. Morgan, a multinational financial services and banking institution, offers a wide spectrum of financial services, a robust banking infrastructure, and career opportunities. Being associated with J.P. Morgan opens doors to community involvement and philanthropic activities.

PayAngel’s journey to TechStars NY, powered by J.P. Morgan, is an incredible achievement that deserves recognition. The CEO and the entire PayAngel team have demonstrated exceptional dedication and vision in the fintech space. Their presence in this renowned program not only validates their mission but also places them at the forefront of industry transformation. The fintech landscape will never be the same, thanks to the innovative solutions being pioneered by the PayAngel Team.