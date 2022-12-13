PAYANGEL customer wins CAD $1000

PayAngel customer based in Canada, Foster Gyamfi has won CAD $1000 as grand prize in the PAYANGEL Daily Send and win Bonanza maiden draw.

The draw was held live and streamed on Facebook and LinkdIn to a large audience. Customers who had qualified for the draw also joined the virtual studio and participated in the process.

This is the first of two grand prize draws which will be held to celebrate the festive season.

PayAngel launched the Daily Send and Win Bonanza on November 7, 2022 to reward loyal customers who send a minimum of £100 or $100 from UK, Canada and Australia.

Customers have won daily prizes throughout the month of November with one lucky winner taking home the grand prize of $1000.

Explaining the rationale for the promotion, Head of Marketing at PayAngel, Daniel Dadson said “this is our way of rewarding our customers who have been loyal and great ambassadors of the brand, we also decided to give them an early Christmas gift even before the festive season.”

“We hope that the bonanza will reinforce brand loyalty and give customers a reason to smile this Christmas,” he added.

The promotion runs till the end of the year with another grand prize to be won this December. Customer automatically enter the daily draw by sending a minimum of £100 or $100 and winners for the month are automatically entered into the monthly draw.