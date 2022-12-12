PAYANGEL names Adwoa Saah as Brand Influencer

PayAngel Money transfer, a wholly owned Ghanaian fintech and cross border payments platform has concluded a deal with former Ghana’s most beautiful queen and media personality Adwoa Saah.

Adwoa who is currently the mid-morning radio host for Rainbow Radio UK expressed her delight at partnering and promoting an exceptional Ghanaian brand dedicated to providing value added remittance services to the African diaspora.

Speaking at the virtual introduction, which was streamed live on Facebook, Marketing manager for PayAngel Daniel Dadson reiterated the need to partner with Adwoa Saah who is currently based in London and has closer proximity to the diaspora market.

“Adwoa understands what it means to be a borga who sends money home, she has experienced our brand advantage as a customer and therefore best placed to re echo that advantage to all Ghanaians living abroad” he said.

“I am diasporan, I know the kind of money transfer service that will benefit the Ghanaian borga, especially with PayAngel’s offering of free life insurance for beneficiaries back home,” she stated.

The influencer partnership will give Ghanaians in UK, Canada and Australia exclusive access to new product announcements, free life insurance, direct to merchant payments and discount on the first transaction for new customers.

PayAngel money transfer is fully authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom with operations in Ghana Canada and Australia. Additional destination countries in Africa is set to be announced soon. Download the PayAngel app from IOS and Google Play Store.