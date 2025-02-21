Payaza Unveils GH¢15 Million Fund to Empower Ghanaian SMEs Amid Shifting Market Demands

As Ghana’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grapple with rapid shifts in consumer expectations and chronic funding shortages, pan-African fintech firm Payaza has stepped in with a GH¢15 million support fund aimed at bridging the financing gap and accelerating digital transformation.

The initiative, announced at the SME Thrive Ghana summit in Accra, underscores a growing push to bolster a sector that contributes 70% of the nation’s GDP and employs 92% of its workforce.

“SMEs are the backbone of Africa’s economies, but too many are held back by a lack of capital and outdated tools,” said Payaza Group CEO Seyi Ebenezer during the event, which also marked the company’s official launch in Ghana. “This fund isn’t just about money—it’s about equipping businesses to compete in an era where customers demand seamless, tech-driven experiences.”

The financing model targets SMEs with at least three months of transaction history, offering uncollateralized credit lines worth 25% of their revenue. Partnering with local banks, Payaza aims to simplify access while mitigating risks through data-driven assessments. Beyond cash injections, the company will provide free customized websites to help businesses reduce reliance on volatile social media platforms. “A dedicated site isn’t a luxury—it’s a lifeline for stability and growth,” Ebenezer added.

The move comes as Ghana’s 34 million-strong population increasingly pivots toward digital commerce, yet many SMEs lag in adopting scalable tools. Payaza’s Country Manager Freddie Oduro highlighted systemic hurdles: “Entrepreneurs face a triple threat: scarce funding, fragmented tech infrastructure, and barriers to cross-border expansion.”

Since its 2021 inception, Payaza has processed $20 billion in transactions across 23 African and international markets, including the UAE and UK—a footprint bolstered by its BBB credit rating, Deloitte audits, and eight ISO certifications. The firm’s Ghana debut aligns with ambitions to replicate its SME support model in Kenya, Nigeria, and Zambia, leveraging its $10 billion first-quarter projection for 2025 as a springboard.

While the fund has been hailed as timely, analysts urge transparency in disbursement and long-term sustainability. “Financial inclusion requires more than one-off grants,” noted Accra-based economist Nana Kwame Asare. “Success hinges on continuous upskilling and fostering partnerships between fintechs, banks, and policymakers.”

For now, Payaza’s bet reflects a broader recognition: In a region where SMEs drive economic momentum, empowering them isn’t just good business—it’s a prerequisite for national resilience. As Ebenezer put it, “When small businesses thrive, economies don’t just grow—they transform.”