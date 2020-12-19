Purim African Youth Development Platform (PAYDP), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has, from January to November, trained about 1000 adolescent girls to take charge of their sexual and reproductive health rights.

The training was under the Adolescent Girls Programme, which sought to reduce teenage pregnancy and the risk and vulnerabilities facing adolescent girls.

The project, funded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), engaged out-of-school girls in leadership, mentorship, clinical services and edutainment programmes in selected communities in Accra, Kumasi, Techiman, Assin South, Kintampo South and Ningo Prampram.

Madam Edna Yebuah, the Programmes Officer for PAYDP, Greater Accra Region, said the Organisation also engaged parents, men and boys on reproductive health rights and legal issues to make greater impacts.

Madam Yebuah said this at a meeting in Accra on Friday to engage PAYDP implementing partners, review the impacts of its programme for the year, and develop a plan for 2021.

She said the Organisation trained youth facilitators on Reproductive Health Education and Services to reach out to about 5,557 of their peers to educate them on the best ways to protect themselves from unwanted pregnancies.

She said the programme had been successful as more girls were empowered to speak up and take charge of their reproductive health rights.

Madam Yebuah commended the UNFPA and its implementing partners for working tirelessly to make this year’s programme a success amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.