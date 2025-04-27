Payment System Reforms Critical for AfCFTA Success, Expert Warns

While the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has made notable progress in reducing trade barriers, inadequate payment infrastructure continues to hinder the agreement’s transformative potential, according to Chinedu Ezomike, Partner and Head of Commercial Practice at Andersen Nigeria.

Speaking at a regional trade forum, Ezomike acknowledged AfCFTA’s achievements in tariff reduction and customs modernization but identified persistent logistical and financial bottlenecks as major obstacles. “The current system forces businesses through unnecessary currency conversions – first to dollars, then to local currencies – creating needless costs and complications,” he explained, citing Ghana-Nigeria transactions as a prime example.

The commercial lawyer highlighted Africa’s paradoxical connectivity challenges, where travelers and goods sometimes route through Europe for intra-continental movement. These inefficiencies, combined with fragmented payment systems, significantly increase operational costs for cross-border traders.

However, Ezomike remains bullish about Africa’s prospects, describing the continent’s integrated market as “an economic game-changer in waiting.” His comments come as the African Export-Import Bank reports that inefficient payment systems currently add 5-7% to cross-border transaction costs.

Recent developments suggest progress, including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System’s pilot phase connecting six central banks. But as Ezomike notes, “The real test will be achieving critical mass adoption.” With AfCFTA’s full implementation projected to boost intra-African trade by 52% by 2030, experts agree that solving the payment puzzle could unlock billions in currently untapped economic potential.