Paymentology appoints Jeff Parker as CEO

Paymentology, a leading global issuer-processor, today announces the appointment of its new CEO Jeff Parker, who will be succeeding the interim Co-CEOs Abe Smith and Angy Watson.

Jeff is a leader in the global fintech & financial services arena. Having lived & worked in four continents he brings with him over 20 years of experience to his new role as CEO of Paymentology. In his previous role as SVP and Managing Director International at Marqeta he was responsible for building the company’s go-to-market and operational functions internationally and advancing the company’s service offerings in its key markets across Europe and APAC.

Before joining Marqeta Jeff was CEO at international payments company World First, driving their international expansion before playing an instrumental role in their successful sale to the Ant Group

Jeff has also held senior positions at Macquarie Bank, JP Morgan, Accenture & OFX. At OFX, a Sydney-based international payments company, he held the role of Chief Enterprise Officer, where he led their global B2B team.

Rowan Brewer, Chairman at Paymentology commented on the appointment: “We embarked on a thorough search for our new CEO, seeking an individual who not only embodies the core values of Paymentology’s culture but also possesses a proven record of success. Jeff emerged as the perfect fit, with his wealth of international payments experience from prominent global organisations. We are confident that Jeff will not only uphold our values but also spearhead our mission of positively impacting lives globally.”

Jeff Parker, CEO at Paymentology added: “I am delighted to take on the role of CEO at Paymentology, an organisation that has already created a strong global value proposition in the payments space. Their rapid growth speaks volumes, and my focus will be on building Paymentology’s position as the global neo-processor of choice for fintechs, telcos, corporates and challenger banks. Together, we will continue our growth trajectory, ensuring that Paymentology continues to provide next-generation payment solutions on a global scale. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team and contributing to Paymentology’s ongoing success.”

Parker is set to assume his new position as the CEO of Paymentology with immediate effect.