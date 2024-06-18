PayPal Faces Decline in Active Users Despite Profit Growth

PayPal, the fintech giant, has faced a notable decline in its active user base, despite posting better-than-expected first-quarter profits and sales.

Data from Stocklytics.com reveals that PayPal recorded 427 million active users in Q1 2024, marking a decrease of six million users compared to the same period last year.

The company had previously enjoyed substantial growth in its user base, driven by increasing demand from both businesses and consumers seeking alternatives for international payments. Between 2010 and 2020, PayPal’s active user count nearly quadrupled from 84 million to 325 million, with a significant boost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even post-2020, the trend continued upwards, reaching a peak of 435 million users by the end of 2022.

However, 2023 saw a reversal in this trend, with a steady decline in active users. Statistics indicate that PayPal lost four million users in the first half of the year, followed by an additional four million in the latter half, totaling eight million lost users by year-end. Although there was a slight rebound with an addition of one million users in Q1 2024, the company still faces a net loss of seven million users year-over-year.

Interestingly, despite the decline in users, PayPal’s total payment volume surged by nearly 14% year-over-year, reaching $403.8 billion in Q1 2024, up from $354.5 billion in the same period of 2023. This growth suggests that existing users are using the platform more extensively.

The downturn in user numbers has had a significant impact on PayPal’s stock performance, which has been under pressure amid concerns over competition from tech giants like Google and Apple in digital payments. While the stock has seen a modest recovery of approximately 5% year-to-date, its five-year return remains negative, highlighting investor concerns.

Comparatively, other payment giants like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have seen robust stock returns over the same period. Visa’s stock, for instance, has risen by 67% in the past five years, while Mastercard and American Express have posted even higher returns of 75% and over 95%, respectively.

Investors who bought $10,000 worth of PayPal stocks five years ago would now face a significant loss of over 43% on their investment, emphasizing the challenges the company faces in a competitive digital payments landscape.

This shift underscores PayPal’s ongoing efforts to innovate and retain its market position amidst evolving consumer preferences and intensified competition in the fintech sector.