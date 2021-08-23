PayPal to Allow UK Customers to Buy, Hold, Sell Cryptocurrency

International payment gateway PayPal said on Monday it expanded its cryptocurrency services outside the US, allowing its United Kingdom customers to buy, hold and sell bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

The services have so far been only available in the US since October 2020.

“PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the launch of a new service enabling its customers in the UK1 to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency with PayPal. This new service starts rolling out this week,” the statement read.

Clients can choose from four types of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Via their PayPal accounts, customers can monitor real-time crypto prices, access educational content on cryptocurrencies and purchase cryptocurrency. There are transaction fees and currency conversion fees for buying and selling applicable cryptocurrencies, while holding cryptocurrency in a PayPal account involves no fees.

