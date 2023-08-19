PBI to hold seminar on farming and Aquaculture for SMEs

The People Building Institute (PBI) will on Monday hold its maiden seminar on “Farming for the Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Crop Farming and Aquaculture for SMEs and Start-ups” in Accra.

The event, meant for small and Medium Enterprises and Start-ups aims to empower youth in agriculture, by providing them with the knowledge, skills, and resources to thrive in the ever-evolving agricultural and aquaculture landscape and contribute to sustainable development.

The “Farming for the Future” seminar serves as a platform for young individuals interested in crop farming and aquaculture as viable business opportunities.

A statement signed by Mr. Stephen Dotse, Co-Founder and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said with a focus on unlocking opportunities and embracing innovation in the agriculture sector, the seminar would showcase the latest trends, technologies, and sustainable practices that could increase productivity, efficiency, and profitability for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups.

IT said PBI recognized the importance of sustainable agricultural practices in mitigating the effects of climate change, improving food security, and enhancing farmers’ livelihoods.

Through this seminar, participants would have the opportunity to explore best practices, engage in interactive workshops, and learn from distinguished speakers who are experts in their fields.

“We are excited to introduce the ‘Farming for the Future’ seminar and provide a transformative experience for young entrepreneurs in the agricultural industry.

“Our goal is to inspire the youth, foster innovation, and equip them with the tools needed to build successful and sustainable agricultural businesses.”

It said the seminar, scheduled to take place on 21st to 22nd of August, 2023 at China Europe International Business, East Legon-Accra, will feature engaging panel discussions, practical workshops, and networking sessions.

“Participants will have the chance to connect with industry experts, mentors, and potential investors, creating valuable networks and gaining insights into the agricultural sector’s emerging trends and opportunities”.

PBI is dedicated to fostering youth empowerment and sustainable development, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The “Farming for the Future” seminar exemplifies PBI’s commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs and driving positive change in the agricultural landscape.