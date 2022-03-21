PCG Redemption Congregation Get New Head

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has inducted the Reverend Samuel Anang Ofoli, as Minister-in-charge of the PCG, Redemption Congregation at Tema Community Nine.

Rev. Ofoli after the induction ceremony expressed gratitude to the administration of the Church for appointing him to that position and gave the assurance that he would fulfil his role.

Rev. Ofoli who has been in charge of the PCG Redemption Congregation at Tema over the past six months called for support from the church members saying, “We all have a task to hold on to the Lord’s work and make the church one of the fast-growing ones in Tema and PCG as large, so we must all put our hands on deck.”

The Reverend Emmanuel Obeng Ntow, the PCG Tema North District Minister who officiated the induction ceremony called on Christians to listen to the word of God.

Rev. Ntow said “if Christians would listen to God by studying the Bible and walking in His word, they would be wise,” adding that people do not have any excuse not to study the scriptures as it was now available in many local languages for all to access.

He urged the public to dedicate 10 per cent of the time they use on phones to the things of God to bring change in Ghana.

The Presbyterian District Minister said, “Every day, use five to ten minutes to review your activities and ask, after praying, listen to him too”.

Rev. Ntow also asked Ghanaians to be truthful in all things, have a forgiving spirit, and be humble to hear God’s voice when he speaks.