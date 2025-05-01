Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has issued a strong public notice warning its members and the general public about a fraudulent Facebook account impersonating the prayer ministry of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the renowned Kingdom Speaker and spiritual leader of the church.

In an official statement, PCI clarified that the said Facebook page has no affiliation whatsoever with Apostle Amoako Attah or the church’s recognized platforms.

“Our attention has been drawn to an account on Facebook falsely claiming to represent the prayer ministry of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah. We wish to state categorically that this page is not associated in any way with the Apostle or Parliament Chapel International,” the statement read.

The church further cautioned the public against interacting with or following messages from the unauthorized page, emphasizing the need for discernment in the digital space to avoid deception and potential fraud.

PCI encouraged anyone seeking information or clarification regarding Apostle Amoako Attah’s official ministry to contact the church directly on 0243001844 or reach out via any of PCI’s verified social media handles.

“We urge all members and followers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Do not engage or respond to messages from this fake account. Blessings,” the statement concluded.

The leadership of PCI remains committed to transparency and spiritual integrity, urging the public to rely only on verified communication channels for authentic updates and teachings from Apostle Amoako Attah.