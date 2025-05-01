PCI’s April 2025 Mpaebo Kese: Prayers Rise Against Global Witchcraft Networks

Parliament Chapel International (PCI) ignited another wave of spiritual warfare during its April 2025 Mpaebo Kese (Big Prayer), a monthly mega-gathering that has become a fortress for national and global intercession.

Believers from across the city and beyond yesterday, April 30, 2025, assembled not just to pray, but to wage war against dark spiritual forces threatening families, destinies, and nations.

Led by the dynamic and prophetic Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, this month’s session was themed around divine authority and spiritual breakthrough.

But the prophetic tone of the day shifted intensely when Apostle Attah revealed a vision he received from the Lord, a revelation that set the entire auditorium ablaze with fervent prayer.

In the vision, he saw a disturbing scene: a mysterious man in Ghana spiritually married to hundreds of women, some as young as 14. “It was like a camp,” Apostle Attah described. “Women between 18 and 40 were all joined to this one man. I asked, ‘How? Who born dog?’

It sent a signal that these people might not be in love, but by dark covenants as many see it as spiritual wickedness in high places.

He warned that what he saw was not isolated, but part of a larger, organized network of witchcraft and spiritual manipulation that stretches across continents, spiritual marriages, stolen destinies, and demonic chairs (thrones) controlling lives from the unseen realm.

In response, the congregation was led in intense prayer against these dark gatherings, declaring war on witchcraft altars and satanic assemblies.

Cries of “Let every spiritual marriage be broken!” and “We overturn every evil chair of manipulation!” filled the atmosphere.

Apostle Attah anchored the service with a powerful message, that in the presence of the Lord, there is fullness of joy.

Mpaebo Kese continues to stand as a spiritual firewall—where the powers of darkness are confronted, and God’s people are equipped to live in victory.

With each month, PCI raises a prophetic standard, calling the church to vigilance, holiness, and unrelenting prayer.

1 Thessalonians 5:16-18(ESV)

“16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”