Ms Modesta Annie Sapaty, West Akim Municipal Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), has said that Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) are not responsible for developmental projects, as assumed by many Ghanaians.

She explained that PCs were only representatives of the various constituencies whose work was to help make decisions to benefit their constituencies and added that Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies were responsible for developmental projects.

THe NCCE Director made the remarks at a Town Hall Meeting organized by the Justice and Peace Commission in collaboration with the NCCE at Asamankese.

According to her because of ignorance, many people wrongfully accused parliamentary candidates for not building infrastructure projects and advised the citizenry to demand accountability from the Assemblies and not parliamentarians on community development.

Mr Seth Oduro-Boadu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower West Akim, urged the public to stay away from violence and maintain peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.