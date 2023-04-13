PDL Calls For Honest, Genuine And All-Inclusive National Dialogue

If the pleas from stakeholders have achieved anything, the political environment in Sierra Leone today is not conducive for holding any elections we could ascribed as peaceful, free, fair, democratic, inclusive and credible. People’s distrust on every Institution of State is widespread, and this constitutes threat to peace and democracy in the country.

What is happening in Sierra Leone today is as a result of the hypocrisy and double standards exhibited by the so-called foreign development partners, who have blinded their eyes, deafened the ears and failed to see the problems our people faced daily. In the candid opinion of the People’s Democratic League (PDL), the United Nations, European Union, the British Commonwealth, African Union and ECOWAS, the governments of the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, etc are not interested in helping to find solutions to Sierra Leone’s endemic problems-the exclusion and disenfranchisement of Sierra Leoneans, particularly members and supporters of PDL, who are all over the length and breadth of the country.

Have these international arbiters not received complaints about the unending violation of the Sierra Leonean Constitution to suit the designs and tastes of individuals or self-assumed demigods on the land? Have they not received complaints against attacks on our peace and democracy by the Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC), the exclusion and disenfranchisement of the Sierra Leonean people, the unending violation of the rights of Sierra Leoneans to freedom of association and assembly, the exclusion of Sierra Leoneans in the democratic process, ethnicity, regional bigotry, corruption, misplaced priorities, the economic crisis, youth restiveness, unbearable cost of living, the widening income inequality gap, political violence, voters apathy, vote rigging and hostile political environment that are happening but had been swept under the rug for decades? The issues around attacks on security personnel, killings of ordinary citizens, poverty and sustainability are gearing. The issues of the poor handling of the current voters’ registration process, refusal to register new political Parties and suspicious foul on citizens’ voter’s cards are hitting the political discourse seriously.

Other issues, such as the lack of public education on the use of Proportional Representative (PR) system in the coming general elections, incitement rhetoric, timing of dissolution of Parliament and distribution of voters ID cards prior to general election (As provided in the 1991 multiparty Constitution), are all disturbing developments. In such an environment, there is no assurance that the ruling Party is willing to organize a transparent election in June. The only option on the table is to build honest, genuine and all inclusive national dialogue to begin a process of healing national wounds and bringing an end to the looming political and constitutional crisis. These and other political, economic and social misfits are enough to indict those international partners of betraying the conscience of the Sierra Leonean people, Africans and good people of the world.

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) has been repeatedly calling for, and appeal to the ruling dynasty to change course from the present perilous road to destruction and the political dead-end thereof, which has pushed the country to brink of a national crisis. We have made many attempts to prick the conscience of the ruling dynasty to draw a common road map for holding peaceful, free, fair, democratic, inclusive and credible elections. Our efforts to help the government in Freetown move in the right track have ended to naught, with the PPRC and the Election Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) killing our democracy slowly, with ease. These fragrant abuses of the national Constitution and human rights in the country are happening, while those international partners watch with laughter.

For the ruling party and its leaders not bold enough to take concrete positive measures dangers are looming in the country. To tackle the imminent danger, we hereby again strongly reiterate that peaceful and all-inclusive elections are panacea to save Sierra Leone from sliding into the brink.

Our hope for enhancement of our democracy has faded; this is no more a secret. It is thus obvious to state without any fear that Sierra Leone is at a critical crossroad of uncertainty, which has forced us to call for honest, genuine and all-inclusive national dialogue as an alternative for solution. The Police are ill-equipped, ill-motivated and ill-capacitated to handle any imminent crisis. Police men and women, like their civilian counterparts, are also victims of mob attacks, political violence and assassinations. If the Police who are responsible for maintenance of law and order, as well as protecting civilian lives and property become victims of criminal attacks, what would be the fate of the civilian population? We challenge the Police leadership to prove PDL wrong that his men and women, unless something is done now, cannot guarantee security in an election that has already began with tribal hatreds, regional bigotry and failure by certain State Institutions in the country to do the needful for the good of the Sierra Leonean people.

The PDL is calling for the following steps to immediately be taken to salvage our country from potential destabilization. No Sierra Leonean or group of Sierra Leoneans should be excluded from political as long as the national Constitution guarantees those rights. We call for a stop to inciting rhetoric, rude tribalism, regional bigotry and attempts to prop or impose leadership against the will and aspiration of the Sierra Leonean people.

Our call for creation of honest, genuine and all-inclusive national dialogue is built on the premise that the solution to bail Sierra Leone out of its current precipice does not lie in the manipulative mechanism of a single political Party, or people with questionable characters. The proposed all-inclusive national dialogue shall adopt a transitional charter, including all necessary measures for economic stabilization, and recovery, as well as finalize the national dialogue processes to determine the future of Sierra Leone. The proposed national dialogue shall end its mandate by organizing ‘peaceful, free, fair, inclusive, democratic and credible’ elections.

As the country’s economy is no where progressing, in spite of the rich and abundant mineral wealth and natural resources, and millions are facing wholesale poverty on the land, we call upon the international community to support the idea of creating a national dialogue to accompany Sierra Leone to the path of peace, stability, security, development and sustainability of the environment. We call also on the international community to help by providing diplomatic, financial, and material supports for the workings of the proposed national dialogue so as to ensure security as well as the wellbeing of our citizens.

The people’s Democratic League believes that the time has come for Sierra Leoneans to eschew violence, ethnicity and regional bigotry, and work towards consolidating peace and deepening our democracy by rallying behind the PDL, for the formation of a national dialogue to address the challenges we face as a sovereign independent nation. We urge the Inter-Religious Council of Sierra Leone (IRC/SL) and other stakeholders to support the formation of the proposed national dialogue.

We call on all Sierra Leoneans to sustain the positive spirit of peace and commitment to democratic standards. We urge all Sierra Leoneans, and the international community to hear our voice and cooperate in achieving durable peace and stability to salvage our country. In this regard, we, members of the People’s Democratic League (PDL) strongly reiterate our support for any genuine and honest political solution that helps to end the political impasse in Sierra Leone.

Long live Sierra Leone!

Sender:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder and National Leader

The People’s Democratic League (PDL)