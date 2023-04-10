PDL Condemns The Brutal Murder Of A Republic Of Sierra Leone Police Officer In The Northern City Of Makeni

News of the murder of ASP Mathew Moiwah Gbanya, which sad incident took place in the Northern Region Headquarter Town of Makeni, on Saturday 8th April, 2023 has reached the People’s Democratic League (PDL). This dastardly and cowardly act is a blot on the security situation across Sierra Leone; especially the crime is committed at a time the country is preparing to hold general elections.

Much as we, members and supporters of the People’s Democratic League (PDL) stand for peace, democracy and democratic good governance, human rights, the rule of law, justice, social cohesion, freedom and dignity, we unequivocally condemn the brutal murder of ASP Moiwah Gbanya . Until his fateful death, ASP Moiwah Gbanya was Regional Coordinator of Operational Support of the Sierra Leone Police in the Northern Region.

ASP Gbanya was murdered and not killed in action since it was reported that there was no gun battle between the assailant/s and the victim at the time of the terrorist act. Murder is a serious crime and the barbaric killing of ASP Gbanya, who was only working to secure poor communities, should be strongly condemned.

Murder should not be tolerated anywhere in the world; because doing so is to tell people that it is part of the process to achieve whatever people want. We call upon all members and supporters of the PDL to condemn any negative propaganda or any attempt to hide behind the murder of the Police Officer to score political point.

Who does murder suit? There is a need to ponder over the persistent crime rate in the country, Sierra Leoneans must come out and express their condemnation of the brutal acts of murder against our Police brother and friend. Many lives have been lost in recent times. The killing of ASP Gbanya is no way bravery, but a pure cowardly attack which calls for Sierra Leoneans from all walks of life to condemn in the highest form.

We call on the international community to provide the Sierra Leone Police with the wherewithal to help curb souring crime rate in the country. The Sierra Leone Police is ill-equipped and fighting crime, such as murder requires modern equipment, including Police Surveillance Helicopters, crime fighting SUVs, computers and communication equipment.

No words are strong enough to condemn this barbaric act that claimed the life of a Police Officer. It amounts to act of terrorism, and this thuggery of violence must not be allowed to continue or repeated anywhere in the country. The act deserves the strongest condemnation and we support the swift measures taken by the Sierra Leone Police to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice as soon as possible.

We all mourn with the people of Makeni, the Police and extend our profound condolences to deceased family, and to all the people for whom he stood up for every day, day in and day out.

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder and national Leader

The People’s Democratic League (PDL)

For and on behalf of the People’s Democratic League (PDL)