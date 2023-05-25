PDL Endorses Charles Francis Margai’s Declaration

It is no more news that the leader of the People’s Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC), Charles Francis Margai has thrown his support behind the candidacy of the opposition Samura Kamara, weeks ahead of general elections. It is unfortunate that few people are now hiding behind the social media to misconstrue Charles Margai’s declaration for Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC) as dissolution of the PMDC; some adversaries have even gone beyond to spread mischief, ignorance, lies and madness in their desperate attempt to mislead public opinion against action of the PMDC’s leader.

In the first place there has never been a merger between the PMDC and APC. Declaring support for one candidate to spare Sierra Leone of violence, instability and ruins is the most patriotic action a responsible leader can take anywhere. Contrary to the sinister agenda, the PMDC is still PMDC; it is kicking and as a matter of fact, the Party is even busy now campaigning for its candidates for the 2023 Ward, Parliamentary and District Mayoralty elections across the country.

After consultation with stakeholders, the People’s Democratic League (PDL), which is a coalition partner to the PMDC, hereby today, 24th May, 2023 endorses the decision of the leader of the PMDC to support Samura Kamara of the opposition APC. We make this decision out of consciousness and for the sake of bringing about a democratic change in the leadership of Sierra Leone through peaceful and nonviolent means, free, fair and sound democratic elections. The PDL believes the decision of the PMDC’s leader anticipates promoting a new leadership which is not made up of mischief makers, desperately corrupt people and traitors to the conscience of the Sierra Leonean nation.

The forth coming elections will not only determine the trajectory of Sierra Leone’s politics and economy, but also shape the future of our democracy and relationship with the rest of the world. We are behind Charles Margai and his declaration for Samura Kamara is in tandem with democratic culture and an attempt to prick the conscience of good people to defend a proposition that they had long taken for granted: Sierra Leone is one and indivisible nation. Mr. Margai has proved beyond doubt that he is a peaceful, democratic and detribalized leader; he loves his country and country people; and want to help build a New Sierra Leone for the betterment of present and future generations of Sierra Leoneans.

For the greater good of our country that we love and the people we cherish, members of the PDL will be in the forefront of the election campaign with Charles Margai, from community to community; from corner to corner; from village to village; ward to ward; town to town; constituency to constituency; district to district; and region to region campaigning for all our candidates, including also for the presidency.

God bless Sierra Leone!

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founding Father and National Leader

The People’s Democratic League (PDL)