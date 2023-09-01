PDL Message of Condolence To South Africa-After Fire Disaster

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) extends its heartfelt condolences to the resilient people of South Africa in the wake of the tragic fire disaster that unfolded in a Johannesburg high-rise building on August 30th, 2023. We share in the profound sorrow that has gripped the nation during this challenging period.

Established in 1986, the People’s Democratic League (PDL) has consistently advocated for positive change and the construction of a new, prosperous Sierra Leone in the aftermath of an outdated and dysfunctional system. Today, we extend our hand of support and sympathy to our South African brethren, united in our shared humanity.

The loss of lives in the Johannesburg fire disaster is a sorrow that resonates deeply within our hearts. The PDL mourns alongside South Africa, standing in solidarity with African communities worldwide, as we collectively express our deepest condolences to the Government and people of South Africa.

In this time of adversity, it is paramount that we preserve national unity. We beseech the Almighty to bring solace to the hearts of all those affected by this calamity. Our thoughts and prayers are especially with the families and friends of the departed, as well as those who bear the wounds of this tragic event.

The PDL offers unwavering support to South Africa during this arduous journey of recovery. We fervently pray for the swift healing of the injured and extend our condolences to the grieving families. Together, we stand resilient and united in the face of adversity, demonstrating the strength of our shared humanity.

May hope rise from the ashes, and may South Africa emerge stronger in the wake of this calamity.