The People’s Democratic League (PDL) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dr. Samuel Shafiihuna Daniel Nujoma, a stalwart of Namibia’s liberation and a symbol of African resilience.

According to official reports, the revolutionary leader passed away on February 8, 2025, at the age of 95. In a statement issued on February 9, the PDL recalled how Nujoma’s lifelong struggle against apartheid and his commitment to democratic governance not only secured Namibia’s independence but also inspired generations across the continent.

The PDL’s message of condolence was heartfelt and resolute, emphasizing that the loss of Nujoma—a man who dedicated his life to the ideals of freedom, justice, and national dignity—is a tragedy for all Africans and the global Black community. In today’s climate of political and social challenges, his legacy stands as a beacon for those fighting for democratic values and human rights. The organization urged Namibia’s government and members of SWAPO to honor his memory by reinforcing the very principles he championed throughout his long and impactful career.

Beyond mourning a national hero, the PDL’s statement also carried a broader call to action. It highlighted the need for renewed efforts in building a just society, a sentiment that resonates deeply as Africa continues to navigate the complex aftermath of its liberation struggles. In reflecting on Nujoma’s life, political observers see an enduring reminder of the sacrifices required to secure freedom and the importance of remaining steadfast in the pursuit of a more equitable future. As Namibia and the wider African community grieve, the hope is that his spirit will continue to guide leaders and citizens alike in the ongoing battle for peace and dignity.