PDL Statement Condemning Terrorist Attack Targeting Istiklal Avenue In Istanbul

PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC LEAGUE

14th November, 2022.

Statement In Condemnation Of Terrorist Attack Targeting Istiklal Avenue In Istanbul –Turkey

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) is deeply shocked and saddened by the barbaric and cowardly terrorist act in Istanbul, on 14th November, 2022. Six people were killed and at least 81 injured in the dastardly act, according to reports media.

We condemn in the most vigorous way this heinous attack and we share our deepest condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims. As we join the people of Turkey to mourn the lost ones, we want those who committed this gruesome terrorist act to know that no force can stand against democracy and freedom. Incitements, hate speech and hate crimes are unacceptable and must be seen rooted out from our societies. Any act of terrorism trying to fashion religion and to force others to accept that religion must be condemned in all forms and manifestations.

While we condemn this terror attack, we call on the Government of Turkey to take immediate action to protect its democratic values and the safety of its citizens and foreign nationals in that country. In addition, we express our full and unconditional support and solidarity to the Government and people of Turkey in their efforts to maintain an open, pluralist, democratic and inclusive society, which guarantees and protects the fundamental values and principles of living together.

We reaffirm our commitment to defend peace, democratic values and the rule of law, without affecting the fundamental freedoms and rights of others.

We pray and wish heavenly peace for the martyrs and a speedy health recovery for those injured in the terrorist attack.

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder, Leader and National Chairman

People’s Democratic League (PDL)