PDL Statement On The Earthquake In The Middle-East

Loving and gracious God, all love and mercy compels us to the side of our global brothers and sisters. In our unflinching solidarity and love, help us stand with them.

In our solidarity and in our prayer, help us stand with them.

As we turn to them in their peril, we ask Your Grace to accompany us to reach the trapped, the sick, the homeless, the thirsts and hungry. And we pray for Your Grace, so that we could reach out, and may we find You in them, and may they find You in us. Amen!

Watching disaster from a distance away in Sierra Leone is worrisome. It is with a heavy heart that we are watching images in the social media and international news channels and hearing the countless stories about what is happening in Turkey and Syria as both countries are being struck in the early hours of today, 6th February, 2023 by a

devastating earthquake that has left thousands deaths and many badly wounded. There are reports also of many people still trapped under rubbles.

Naturally, the People’s Democratic League (PDL) is sending through this statement, a special message to the Governments of Syria and Turkey and the entire people of the Middle-east to express our solidarity following the devastating earthquake in that part of the world. We mourn with the innocent victims of this disaster, wish for the injured a quick recovery and hope that the ongoing local humanitarian efforts, and the support from people of good will, will relieve the homeless, shelter them and provide them with the health care they so needed urgently.

During these painful times, we encourage the international community to support the recovery efforts underway in the affected areas. We encourage also the affected countries in this devastating earthquake to be in solidarity with each other, even in small ways, because when one is sick, the entire body feels the heat. That is to say-Alone

Syria is weak; Turkey is weak too. Together they are strong; all together, they are created by One God and should dwell together in the same species of the human family. Above all, they are Islamic nations.

May God Almighty, in His infinite mercy, grant consolation and resilience to the people

of Syria, and Turkey!

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder and National Leader For and on behalf of members of the People’s Democratic League-PDL