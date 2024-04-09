Peace And Love For Palestine

How can there be peace

When the Palestinians

Are dying and the little

Children are crying and

For harmony’s sake

It’s justice we seek

Not pain and heartache

And to ensure that rightness

Takes its peak

How can there be

Peace when Palestinians

Are sadly dying and my heart is crying

And I feel there pain and

Equality for all is meant

And I care for the suffering

And the dying

So everyone reach into your

Hearts and your souls

And pray for Palestine today

And may there be peace and justice

And let all the hatred be

Forever turned into love and peace.

David P Carroll.

Poet.