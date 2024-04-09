Peace And Love For Palestine

How can there be peace
When the Palestinians
Are dying and the little
Children are crying and
For harmony’s sake
It’s justice we seek
Not pain and heartache
And to ensure that rightness
Takes its peak
How can there be
Peace when Palestinians
Are sadly dying and my heart is crying
And I feel there pain and
Equality for all is meant
And I care for the suffering
And the dying
So everyone reach into your
Hearts and your souls
And pray for Palestine today
And may there be peace and justice
And let all the hatred be
Forever turned into love and peace.
David P Carroll.
Poet.
