Mr Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE) has appealed to leaders of political parties, supporters and agents to help maintain the prevailing peace in the country.

He said peace and tolerance were key ingredients of democracy, and countries could be thrown into chaos without them.

Mr Agbesi-Latsu was addressing the Muslim community at Menusu Central in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, organised by NCCE with support from Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) towards civic or voter and peace education programme.

Mr Latsu added that civilisation in the 21st century is being tolerant and respecting the rights of others.

He said tolerance, fairness, respect for fundamental human rights, respect for rule of law, equality of opportunity among others were factors that ensured peaceful coexistence in the home, schools, institutions, communities and the nation as a whole.

Mr Agbesi-Latsu, said ways to maintain the peace were to avoid making provocative statements, defamatory statements, heightening of ethics tension, personal attack and violence.

He said peace came from within and that people should not seek it from outside, and that nobody should avail himself or herself to be used by any political leader to cause mayhem.

Mr Latsu advised the participants to adhere to all safety protocols of COVID-19, since the pandemic was not over.

Alhaji Aminu Mumuni, Chief Imam of Menuso expressed their gratitude to the Commission for an educative programme and promised to convey the message to other Muslim communities.

Mr Baba Abdul-Rahman, Assembly-man of Menuso Electoral Area admonished the Muslim youth not to engage in any act of violent before, during and after the elections.