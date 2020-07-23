The Bono Regional Peace Council has condemned last week’s attack at Kabironu, near Banda-Ahenkro in the Banda District of the Bono Region concerning the on-going voters’ registration exercise.

The attack led to the untimely death of one Silas Wulo Chame, a newly-trained teacher by profession.

The Council in a press statement signed by Reverend Father William Kyere, Its Chairman described the act as barbaric, uncivilized, and anti-developmental which should not be tolerated in this era of the country’s democratic dispensation.

Issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, the statement said the violence and killing were unfortunate and noted that politics should not be a “survival of the fittest” but should rather be a competition of concrete and substantive ideas capable of uplifting Banda, the Bono Region and the nation in general.

It called on the Police to conduct an independent investigation to ensure the perpetrators of that callous act would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

The statement admonished the conflicting parties not to seek revenge by taking the law into their own hands but rather wait for justice to take its natural course.

The statement gave the assurance that the Peace Council was not resting on its oars but was working assiduously to get the parties involved in a peace dialogue and round-table discussion and also launch a public peace campaign in Banda and the entire region.

The statement expressed condolence to the family of the deceased and gratitude to the Banda District Security Council, the traditional authority of the area, and the leadership of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress for their cooperation and collaboration.

