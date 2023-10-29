Peace Council Dismisses Allegations of Bribery in Agyinasare – Nogokpo Impasse

The National Peace Council (NPC) has taken issue with Nufialaga Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, the spokesperson of the Nogokpo Traditional Council, who alleged that some chiefs involved in mediating the dispute between Perez Chapel Founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, and Nogokpo had been bribed by the Council.

On October 26, 2023, several news outlets published Nornyigbey’s claims that Torgbiga Adamah III, the Paramount Chief of Some Traditional Area and President of the Some Traditional Council, had been compromised following a visit from the NPC. Nornyigbey further called for the dissolution of the NPC, contending that their actions were not conducive to promoting peace.

The NPC vehemently refuted Nornyigbey’s allegations, describing them as “false, baseless, and morally reprehensible.”

In response, the NPC clarified that they had engaged all relevant parties in a concerted effort to find a peaceful resolution to the dispute that had arisen after Bishop Charles Agyinasare referred to “Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” in May 2023.

The Council disclosed that they had a discussion with the Chief of Nogokpo, Torgbi Saba V, on June 5, 2023, during which they provided him with a “conflicts complaint form.” Torgbi Saba V completed and returned this form on June 9, 2023.

The NPC also revealed that on June 29, 2023, an eight-member NPC team engaged with the Some Traditional Council. This meeting was led by Torgbiga Adamah III and included his 13-member Traditional Council team, which featured Torgbi Saba V of Nogokpo and Torgbi Atsu-Gledza of Nogokpo-Agbakofe.