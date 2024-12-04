Peace Council Holds Stakeholders’ Dialogue To Address Electoral Violence

Source: Acquah Anthony

The Western North Regional Chapter of the National Peace Council has organized a stakeholders’ dialogue aimed at fostering discussions on managing electoral violence ahead of the upcoming elections.

The event, held at Sefwi Wiawso, brought together key stakeholders, including political party representatives, traditional authorities, religious leaders, security agencies, civil society organizations, and the media, to deliberate on strategies for promoting peace and stability during the election period.

Speaking at the dialogue, the Adontehene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area and member of the Peace Council, Nana Marfo Panyin III, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

“Elections are critical to our democracy, but should not come at the cost of violence and division. This platform is to build consensus on how to prevent conflicts and address any emerging threats to peace,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Godwin Tawiah Okley the Regional Director of Electoral Commission Western North, reassured stakeholders of the Commission’s commitment to transparency and fairness. “We are taking steps to ensure that all electoral materials and processes are secure and credible. We call on all stakeholders to play their roles responsibly to maintain peace,” he said.